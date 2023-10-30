Security crisis in the east of the DRC: What about MONUSCO’s responsibilities?

The eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa has become a patchwork of crimes against humanity, violence and rape of all kinds for more than three decades.

Among the major causes of this endless crisis, the range of armed groups in the African Great Lakes region which maintain conflicts with the regular army.

These initially internal conflicts have been internationalized in particular by the direct or indirect intervention of neighboring countries of the DRC which support these local armed groups active on Congolese territory.

This is the case, for example, of the CNDP, the M23, the ADF Nalu, etc.

Solutions at the bilateral and sub-regional level have not been successful, and the situation is only getting worse despite the fanciful and permanent presence of UN forces on Congolese soil.

Indeed, in view of its responsibility to maintain international peace and security, the UN is committed to resolving this crisis; a justification for its presence in the DRC to this day despite the pathetic announcement of its definitive withdrawal from the country.

According to Ibrahim Ngila Kikuni, doctoral student at the University of Kinshasa in foreign policy, “beyond diplomatic means, military means were mobilized in particular with MONUC, now Monusco, to restore peace in the DRC. ».

Unfortunately, he continues, these peacekeeping forces have failed to restore peace and security in the area.

»Due to their mandate, they remained much more in observation, an attitude not adapted to the intensity of the crisis. Several victims, even among civilian populations, were massacred and raped, despite the presence of UN forces in the area. “, he said in an interview given Wednesday October 25, 2023 to Matininfos.net.

This lethargy has created distrust and dispute between the populations of eastern DRC and the UN force.

Regular demonstrations are organized by the forces to demand the departure of MONUSCO forces from Congolese territory.

Meanwhile, the process of withdrawal of MONUSCO from South Kivu, Ituri, North Kivu and Kinshasa General Headquarters is announced gradually from 2024.

Our source indicates that certain elements of MONUSCO had left the parts of Kasaï and Kasaï Central as well as Tanganyika.

It should be noted that MONUSCO forces have been, several times, involved in the killings of civilians, particularly during demonstrations in North Kivu, as well as in sexual abuse and exploitation, including the recent case communicated during the same of this month.

Jules Ninda

