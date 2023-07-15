Home » Security guarantees for citizens ask the country’s mayors to President Petro – news
News

Security guarantees for citizens ask the country’s mayors to President Petro – news

by admin
Security guarantees for citizens ask the country’s mayors to President Petro – news

They warn that the democratic exercise that is coming for the election of municipal and regional authorities could be affected if violent actions persist.

The Colombian Federation of Municipalities, on behalf of the country’s mayors, rejects the outbreak of violence that is taking place in their jurisdictions and urgently requests action by the national government to provide all security guarantees to the citizens.

Colombian municipalities are scenarios of tranquility and local leaders see with concern the lack of commitment of different illegal armed groups with the Total Peace project proposed by the Government of President Gustavo Petro, increasing crime, generating anxiety and fear in the populations.

In the same way, “we ratify our support for the Public Force, our soldiers and police are great allies of the mayors and communities to guarantee security in the localities; as well as our commitment to the institutionality to overcome the events that threaten order, coexistence and peace in the municipalities of the country”, says the Federation in its statement.

Likewise, it expresses the concern present in the territories and, as on previous occasions, warns about the need to build and implement strategies to overcome the serious situation that is occurring in terms of public order and urges that actions be carried out by of the national government in conjunction with local leaders, to stop the criminal outpost.

Finally, “we warn that the democratic exercise that is coming for the election of municipal and regional authorities next October, could be affected if the violent actions persist,” said Federation maintains.

You may also like

Félix Tshisekedi launches the initial training of new...

Young Cuban Accused of Prostituting Girlfriend and Involving...

They rescue an Italian tourist who was lost...

Many dead after floods and landslides in South...

DRC: the “Root and Shoot” educational program warns...

his sister will run for the Mayor of...

Nanjing Zhongzhao High School Admissions: First Batch Concludes,...

Mallorca: Germans are threatened with pre-trial detention after...

Gallery: There is an American-style party in Haapsalu

I’m worth mother

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy