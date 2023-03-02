In a house in the El Porvenir Urbanization in the south of Valledupar, Samuel Díaz Jiménez, 25, who was engaged in surveillance work, was murdered.

This man was found lifeless with stab wounds to the chest, authorities said.

It was also established that the motives were due to inconveniences he would have had with some people due to his work as a security guard and he was surprised by his victimizer while he was sleeping.

Neighbors noticed the situation and notified the police.

It was also learned that the deceased lived alone and this would have been taken advantage of by the murderer.

CTI personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

Hours after this crime in this capital on March 1, another violent act was recorded in the San Martín neighborhood. One subject also murdered another with a knife in the middle of a fight.

