Security Increased for Federal Judge Overseeing Trump’s Election Case

Security Increased for Judge Overseeing Trump’s Election Case

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Security measures have been enhanced at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. following concerns for the safety of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to oversee the criminal case against former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN reporters witnessed heightened security arrangements for Judge Chutkan, as deputy US marshals discussed security plans for her at the courthouse on Monday. The responsibility for courthouse security lies with the US Marshals Service, which stated that it takes its duty “very seriously.”

The US Marshals Service spokesman, Drew J. Wade, emphasized the importance of providing judges with a safe and independent environment to carry out their duties. “Ensuring that judges can adjudicate independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law and a fundamental mission of the USMS,” Wade told CNN. “While we do not discuss our specific security measures, we continually review the measures in place and take appropriate steps to ensure the integrity of the federal judicial process.”

This move to enhance security comes after the removal of measures such as fencing and yellow tape that were put in place following Trump’s arraignment last week. The initial hearing, during which Trump pleaded not guilty, was presided over by a trial judge before the case was transferred to Judge Chutkan.

Trump has already publicly stated his intention to request Chutkan’s recusal from the case, claiming on social media that he could not receive a fair trial with the current judge assigned to it. Federal prosecutors have also sought a protective order to restrict Trump’s and his team’s use of evidence shared with them in the election case. They argue that Trump’s statements could have a detrimental impact on witnesses and the proper administration of justice in this trial.

One such statement cited by prosecutors was made by Trump on his new social media platform, Truth Social, last week. In all capital letters, Trump wrote, “If you go for me, I’m going for you!”

Judge Chutkan denied a request from Trump’s legal team for more time to respond to the protective order request. The former President’s legal team has proposed less restrictive rules regarding evidence in the case, claiming that special counsels are politically motivated to infringe on their First Amendment rights.

The first hearing before Judge Chutkan is scheduled for August 28, during which she is expected to set a trial date for the case.

Meanwhile, heightened security measures have also been observed at the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, where a decision regarding impeachment proceedings against Trump for his alleged attempts to overturn election results in the state is imminent. Road closures, plastic barricades, and an increased presence of law enforcement officers and police canine units were witnessed outside the Fulton County courthouse.

— CNN’s Jason Morris and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

