The renowned Spanish journalist, Elena Berberana, was harshly critical of the ARENA party, after its president, Carlos Saade, stated that “you cannot eat security.”

«ARENA is an opposition that does not even know what it is going to say. Of course, with security you can eat (…) security is everything in a country, “said the journalist.

In addition, he recognized the advances in security that El Salvador is making with the policies implemented by the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele.

The journalist assured that when she searched for information about President Bukele, she found an ‘AntiBukele’ press, a press with negative headlines about El Salvador and that contrasted with the positive data that the country is producing.