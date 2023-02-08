Home News Security measures for the first leg of the Super League
News

by admin
Deportivo Pereira will face Atlético Nacional tonight at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in the first leg of the Super League, starting at 8 pm.

SECURITY MEASURES

  • The gates of the stadium will open at 4:00 p.m. and entry will be allowed until 7:00 p.m. one hour before kick-off.
  • There will be entry of local fans and visitors.
  • Only adults of legal age may enter the popular stands, carrying their citizenship card and prior biometric analysis.
  • Children over 5 years of age may enter the stadium, except for the North and South stands.
  • The only badge allowed will be the team shirt, in no case rags, backpacks or briefcases, heavy metal straps, bags of any kind, laser beam elements, white bladed weapons and/or firearms, smoke jars.
  • There will be a fire brigade and a team of canines that will detect the gunpowder in the popular bars and income.

