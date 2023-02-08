10
Deportivo Pereira will face Atlético Nacional tonight at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in the first leg of the Super League, starting at 8 pm.
SECURITY MEASURES
- The gates of the stadium will open at 4:00 p.m. and entry will be allowed until 7:00 p.m. one hour before kick-off.
- There will be entry of local fans and visitors.
- Only adults of legal age may enter the popular stands, carrying their citizenship card and prior biometric analysis.
- Children over 5 years of age may enter the stadium, except for the North and South stands.
- The only badge allowed will be the team shirt, in no case rags, backpacks or briefcases, heavy metal straps, bags of any kind, laser beam elements, white bladed weapons and/or firearms, smoke jars.
- There will be a fire brigade and a team of canines that will detect the gunpowder in the popular bars and income.