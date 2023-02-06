Home News Security measures for the match between Deportivo Pereira vs. Atlético Nacional.
Security measures for the match between Deportivo Pereira vs. Atlético Nacional.

Security measures for the match between Deportivo Pereira vs. Atlético Nacional.

The Local Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Soccer defined the parameters that will be applied in the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium for the first duel where the champion of the “Colombian Super League” will be defined between Deportivo Pereira and Atlético Nacional. The first leg will be played this Wednesday at 8:00 pm in the capital of Risaraldense and the second leg will take place on Thursday, February 16 in Medellín.

Measurements
1. Debris collection and cleaning operation around the stadium.
2. The gates of the stadium will open at 4:00 pm and entry will be allowed until 7:00 pm, one hour before the initial whistle.
3. Only adults of legal age may enter the popular stands, carrying their citizenship card and prior biometric analysis.
4. Children over 5 years of age may enter the stadium, except for the north and south stands.
5. The only badge allowed will be the team shirt, in no case rags, backpacks or briefcases. Thick sheet metal belts, Bags of any type, Laser beam elements, Bladed weapons and/or firearms, Smoke jars.
6. There will be a fire brigade and a team of canines that will detect the gunpowder in the popular and income bars.

