About 300 procedures between inspections of commercial establishments selling liquor and requirements to userspedestrians, motorcyclists, companions and car occupants were held this weekend in Cali within the Neon Plan.

The Undersecretary of Inspection, Surveillance and Control José Calle Dávalos, assured that, “the operation has passed positively, now we are in Commune 14 and 15 reviewing commercial establishments, recovery of the public space of these areas that have been lost. Also, we are reviewing the documentation in an articulated manner.”

The official pointed out that they will review the impact and levels of insecurity in the sectors to determine during which other communes of the city will be intervened.

“We have intervened 15 commercial establishments and we have recovered public space in 8 establishments that abused the space on the platform”, and added that, during the inspection, “We have found the sale of liquor in order with Public Health and it has been fine, the other is the improper occupation of public space, noise and the lack of documentation in some placesCalle added.

Mobility

Meanwhile, the coordinator of the Special Services Group of the Ministry of Mobility, Carlos Andrés Arboleda, stated that, “doing the inter-institutional accompaniment of the Neon Plan, tonight we have carried out around 200 procedures and we have immobilized more than 80 vehicles, we are supporting the other institutions”, he said.

The most recurring offenses were: Not wearing the regulatory protection helmet, vehicles without SOAT, driving a motorcycle with a man on the grill, not having the vehicle’s Mechanical Technical Inspection up to date, driving while intoxicated and not have a driver’s license.

in the middle of the operation A motorcyclist was captured who tried to evade a traffic control installed by the authorities and who, at the time he was required for inspection, was apparently driving his motorcycle while intoxicatedhitting a National Police uniform with his vehicle in his escape attempt.

During interventions Subpoenas were made to the commercial establishments that were obstructing the public space with chairs and tables on platforms or pedestrian paths.

The ‘Plan Neón’, implemented by the Cali Mayor’s Officesearch restore security and tranquility in the city, mainly in sectors classified as sensitive due to the increase in crime figures such as thefts and homicides, unifying intervention actions between the different authorities to dismantle crime.

in the operatives The Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali participates, together with the Secretary of Mobility, the Metropolitan Police and the Military Police.

