Security plan will be activated in Buenaventura for public order

The security situation in the Buenaventura district is cause for concern due to the events that have occurred in recent hours, in which videos have been released through social networks in which the band known as ‘Los Roberts’ He issues threats to seize the territory and expel what would be the fourth criminal gang in this city, called ‘Los Jalisco’.

In these videos, you can see masked individuals dressed in black, carrying rifles and other long-range weapons, who identify themselves as a gang that would work for the Mexican criminal group dedicated to drug trafficking, terrorism and arms trafficking.

It is one of the most powerful criminal organizations in Mexico that is expanding its networks in Colombia.

In turn, Governor Clara Luz Roldán has asked the national government that the Army intervene in Buenaventura and remain in the region in order to restore the security situation and public order.

“In the name of Valle del Cauca, I request to please militarize the entire Special District of Buenaventura immediately. It is urgent to protect the community and end the illegal economies, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

For his part, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, had already made a statement on Sunday night, announcing control operations in Comuna 12 of the District.

Finally, it is known that there will be joint patrolling between the National Police and the Colombian Navy uniforms, and a reward of $200 million is being offered for information on the hooded men.

