Authorities from the Ministry of Justice and Security announced Wednesday that 192 gang members had been captured, for a total of 67,203 since the exception regime was implemented.

The arrests were made in the past five days.

The Security Cabinet presented to the Legislative Assembly a new request for an extension of the measure that suspends several constitutional guarantees to confront the maras or gangs.

The measure applied by the government to support the Territorial Control Plan in force since 2019, will be extended for the thirteenth opportunity, foreseeably on Thursday night, given the absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly of the Nuevas Ideas party and its allies.

A report from the Ministry of Security also indicated that to date 3,443 vehicles have been seized, 43 of them in recent days.

Similarly, some three million dollars in cash have been seized from the hands of criminal gang members.

Several ministers that make up the Security Cabinet explained their reasons in a presentation before the Legislative power to request that the measure be maintained.

According to pro-government deputies, it is a fact that the regime will remain until after the elections, something that could affect the development of the proselytizing campaign of those who aspire to confront President Nayib Bukele.

The last extension of the exception regime approved by the Legislative Assembly entered into force on March 18, 2023 and ends on Sunday, April 16, 2023.