Security service employee revived after a fall in Linz

The man remained unconscious and was immediately resuscitated by colleagues present. The emergency doctor brought the injured to the hospital, the police confirmed a report by ORF Radio Upper Austria on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the man previously suffered from a seizure. He was taken to MedCampus III by ambulance.

more on the subject

cultural

Eros Ramazotti: The ballad king who unleashed the power of rock

Klassik am Dom: The Italian music star thrilled at the sold-out concert in Linz

Eros Ramazotti: The ballad king who unleashed the power of rock

Photo gallery: Eros Ramazzotti at “Klassik am Dom” in Linz

(Photo: VOLKER WEIHBOLD) View picture 1/15 gallery

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

