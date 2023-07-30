Home » Security service employee revived after a fall in Linz
News

Security service employee revived after a fall in Linz

by admin
Security service employee revived after a fall in Linz

The man remained unconscious and was immediately resuscitated by colleagues present. The emergency doctor brought the injured to the hospital, the police confirmed a report by ORF Radio Upper Austria on Saturday.

According to witnesses, the man previously suffered from a seizure. He was taken to MedCampus III by ambulance.

more on the subject

cultural

Eros Ramazotti: The ballad king who unleashed the power of rock

Klassik am Dom: The Italian music star thrilled at the sold-out concert in Linz

Eros Ramazotti: The ballad king who unleashed the power of rock

Photo gallery: Eros Ramazzotti at “Klassik am Dom” in Linz

(Photo: VOLKER WEIHBOLD) View picture 1/15 gallery

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  After the infrastructure rises, the environmental protection rises!The concept of soil census is on fire, these stocks are 20% daily limit, and new energy is on the rise.

You may also like

The Prosecutor’s Office asks to arrest again a...

Yopaleños accompanied Marco Tulio Ruíz to register his...

New light for the cathedral in Meissen

Senior Pentagon Official Calls Congressional UFO Hearing ‘Insulting’

The Kings League has a new champion

Essen’s new music director Sanguineti: “You have to...

They inspect the price and quality of products...

Colombia challenges Germany, one of the candidates for...

Weak economy threatens labor market

Luis Suárez announces his departure from the Gremio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy