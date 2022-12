The Christmas video by Sedico Channel? Here it is. With the artistic direction of Elia Casagrande and Alessio Piccoli, “Happy Christian” features the voice of Christian Pugliese. The point of reference is the sixteen-year-old futsal team, participating in the Serie D championship. It is the third Christmas video made by those who recount the team’s deeds during the championship with their exciting and amusing commentary. Check it out!

04:28