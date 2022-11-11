Sedico Servizi is playing the corporate housing card to try to attract new social health workers and cope with Oss’s “hunger” for the nursing home in via Cal de Messa.

The accommodation is the one above the headquarters of the Bribano elderly club that the property, or the Municipality of Sedico, has made available to the special company free of charge until 31 December 2024. A guesthouse designed to give way to Oss or nurses from outside the province to immediately enter service having a bed guaranteed, waiting to settle down more permanently.

The availability of corporate accommodation for non-residents is thus one of the strengths of the search notice for new operators that Sedico Servizi has published through its social page. Together with the offer of a Uneba employment contract enhanced by corporate welfare and the possibility of choosing between full-time or part-time work.

The operation has the “blessing” of the municipal administration. “Sedico Servizi needs more staff, we know that the problem is widespread and that everyone has objective difficulties,” explains Mayor Stefano Deon. «For this reason, last year we made an agreement with the company by making the Bribano apartment available, in order to increase the chances of finding staff from outside the province. The goal is to give an accommodation opportunity in the short term, the way that the person arriving from outside can immediately have a foothold. Hoping of course that he then chooses to stay with us and settle down on his own ».

A team work, therefore, that put in place by the Municipality and by the special company, therefore, which also led to the definition of a new project for the social sector: that of the community nurse.

«Sedico Servizi is not only carrying out the tasks entrusted by the Municipality well, in budget balance», explains Mayor Deon, «but it is also carrying out interesting projects. Like this project in collaboration with Ulss Dolomiti that we presented ten days ago to the Cariverona Foundation to compete for a funding call. The goal is to expand the services in the area by employing a nurse with an adequate location in which to operate. At our pharmacy in Mas, managed by Sedico Servizi, we already have one and it is an interesting service aimed at that populous hamlet. The goal now is to create a much more structured service, aimed at the entire Municipality ».

«A community nurse is a very important possibility», Deon emphasizes, «it allows to effectively increase the services addressed to the population».

Where and how this service could take shape is still to be defined in detail, but in the meantime the general project is there. And the Municipality and the special company are now crossing their fingers, hoping for a positive outcome of the Foundation’s announcement