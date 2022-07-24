Municipal unit without top management after the resignation of Giuseppe Vignato in April. Alessandro Buzzatti: “Don’t expect September, we are ready to make proposals”

IF I SAY. “We hope that the municipal administration will at least remember that there is no president in Sedico Servizi …”.

Alessandro Buzzatti, minority group leader, warms up the eve of the municipal council scheduled for 20.30 on Tuesday in the council chamber of Palazzo dei Servizi.

At the center of a question that the opposition group, United for Sedico, will present during the session, there is the special company and, in particular, its president. For several weeks, in fact, Giuseppe Vignato left his post to run as mayor in Belluno, in the challenge then won by Oscar De Pellegrin.

“We have always shown, and we have seen with the facts, considering all the management problems faced in recent years, an attitude that is not very present and never really noticed towards Sedico Servizi”, Buzzatti begins. “It’s been months and no replacement has yet been communicated to us. It is serious to leave the president’s board of directors for such a long time ».

In the question that will be presented on Tuesday evening by the minority councilors Alessandro Bianchet, Carlo De Paris, Viviana Mussoi and, in fact, Alessandro Buzzatti, they will ask “information on how the municipal administration intends to deal with the replacement of the president of Sedico Servizi” .

Specifically, the opposition will ask «if there are, and if so who are they, any proposals for that position and what are the timelines. We hope they are stringent and we do not have to wait for September for the replacement. Given the excessive time that has now passed and wasted, we believe in the need to make the Sedico Servizi board of directors complete and operational as soon as possible ».

The minority asks for a discussion on the issue. “If the municipal administration, and in particular the councilor for social security, has no ideas or does not know how to move, we are available for a discussion to propose valid solutions in such a way that an important and necessary body such as the board of Sedico Servizi does not still remain lacking in his most important figure. This is for the ordinary management but also for the relationships that may exist outside the special company ».

The opposition then reminds us that the special company “is fundamental for the municipality and its community as regards the social aspect” and complains that “to date we have not had any official communication, in particular from the councilor competent, on the replacement of the president, who has now resigned since 27 April.

For Buzzatti and the group to which he belongs “a lack of interest of this type in his replacement is no longer tolerable, considering that it is of fundamental importance that the board of directors of Sedico Servizi is complete and fully operational”.