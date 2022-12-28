Home News Sedico, tears and balloons in the sky to greet Mauro De Dea




A large crowd of friends and relatives at the church of Mas di Sedico to pay their last respects to Mauro De Dea, the thirty-year-old from Gron di Sospirolo, who died on 23 December following a road accident in Ai Fant, in Sospirolo, Il young man had just left his job and was on his way home. Friends greeted him with a banner with the words “Ciao bomber, semper con noi” and a Nerazzurri heart and with the lyrics of Canzone per un’amica dei Nomadi. Balloons, tears and flowers for the last farewell.

