Solidarity and fun with the waiters in the tricolor band. Friday, November 18 returns the lucky initiative of the committee Sun drops named “Dinner with the Mayors”, in which some first citizens of the province act as waiters for dozens of diners in a cheerful and lively environment. As has happened in recent years, the dinner will also be held in this edition Villa Patt of Sedico, which can hold the hundred guests expected for the event. Specifically, this year the mayors of Belluno, Longarone, Val di Zoldo, Limana, Valle di Cadore, Sedico, Alpago, Chies, Tambre, Livinallongo, Alleghe and Santa Giustina will be present (the latter still in doubt).

Impossible, however, to know if the first citizens of the Left or the Right are doing better when it comes to waiting tables: «Hard to say, but certainly every year the satisfaction increases for us», he comments laughing Manuela Selvestrel, chairman of the Gocce di Sole committee, «our mayors are wonderful and I have never had to beg anyone to participate, quite the contrary. They are always very available and happy to be there».

The new mayor of Belluno is no exception, Oscar DePellegrin, who despite being confined to a wheelchair, immediately accepted willingly to participate; «Oscar and I have known each other for a long time and I told him that if it were too complicated or tiring he could delegate someone from his board», says the president of Gocce di Sole, «but he replied that he absolutely would participate in person and therefore he too will be there to lend a hand ».

All the better, because the best teamwork will be needed to satisfy all the guests of the evening without hitches or delays: «I want to clarify that there won’t be any professional waiter to help them», underlines Selvestrel, «it’s not a facade operation and the success of the dinner depends exclusively on them».

Unlike past editions, this time the funds raised with the event will be destined for an internal Gocce di Sole project: the Belluno White Hands Choir. «It is a project dedicated to deaf people and involves a choir that brings music and sign language to the stage», explains the president, «until now we have carried it forward thanks to a contribution from the Pio Istituto dei Sordi, now that this was concluded we decided to carry it forward independently ».

The Sedico evening is organized together with the Pro loco of the area and the Gaggion pastry shop, as well as with the fundamental contribution of a group of chefs from the area: «This year in the kitchen there will be a formation of seven “Cuochi Belluno”, a association made up of professionals who work on premises throughout the province», concludes Selvestrel, «in addition to them, I would also like to thank those who will supply the local products that will be used to make up the menu, i.e. thefarm Biasottothe Tisoi dairyl’Davide Bortolussi farm e Lattebusche».

The evening menu includes a pumpkin and radicchio pie with cave cheese on “gialet” bean cream as an appetizer, followed by an encore of first courses consisting of risotto with Piave Oro and cartizze with fried “striche” in a mantle of polenta and mousse with rocket and casunziei with sheep’s milk ricotta and black cabbage on saffron sauce. For the second course, braised beef in Cabernet Franc with bitter chocolate, celeriac purée and glazed carrots will be served. Lastly, as a dessert, there will be a ricotta, prune and cinnamon tart. All paired with selected wines.

The participation fee is 35 euros, to book it is necessary to write to: [email protected] or via whatsapp on 338 9486064.