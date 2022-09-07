IF I SAY. The Municipal Musical Corps of Sedico organizes the second edition of the band festival named after Toni Carlin, on Saturday in Bribano. Guests of the Sedicense band are the Terza Sponda band corps of Revò (Trento) and the municipal band of Azzano Decimo “Filarmonica di Tiezzo 1901”. The two guest groups will arrive in Sedico around 7 pm and, after a drink, they will move to Bribano. At 8.30 pm the three ensembles will parade through the streets of the hamlet, from the rectory to Piazza San Giacomo, where the concerts of the two guest bands will be held from 8:45 pm. The first to perform will be the Tiezzo Philharmonic, then it will be the turn of the Terza Sponda Band. Each of the two associations will propose a concert of about forty-five minutes. At the end, the two bands will be guests of the Sedico Musical Body which will offer them dinner in the hall of the house of doctrine named after Don Simonetti. With this initiative, the Sedicense band will remember the maestro Toni Carlin, who for over thirty years directed the municipal musical body, after having been an instrumentalist for a long time. Organist, music teacher, shoemaker, volunteer, Carlin was an eclectic and well-known figure, not only in Sedico but throughout the province of Belluno. In the meantime, a summer full of commitments for the Sedicense band comes to an end with the review on Saturday. During the last weekend, in particular, the instrumentalists performed first at villa Crotta-Segato, in Poian di Sedico, and then at villa Zasso, in Moldoi di Sospirolo, in the context of the “Pom & Per” party. In both cases, a suggestive scenario was the setting for the notes of the Sedicense band that gathered the applause and words of appreciation from the large audience present at both events.

