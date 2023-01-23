A few days ago, the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Association announced the 2022 “National Intangible Cultural Heritage and Tourism Integrated Development Optimal List”, Xituo Ancient Town, Shuangjiang Ancient Town, Zhuoshui Intangible Cultural Heritage Tourism Town, Mudong Ancient Town, Gongtan Intangible Cultural Heritage Nine ancient towns including the small town, Hong’an Ancient Town, Songji Ancient Town, Xiuhu Intangible Cultural Heritage Characteristic Town, and Baisha Ancient Town were selected. During the Spring Festival this year, these intangible cultural heritage towns are full of exciting annual activities, which are worth visiting.

Gongtan Intangible Cultural Heritage Town will hold the third New Year intangible cultural heritage project exhibition of “Millennium Intangible Cultural Heritage in Gongtan · Folk Culture Over the New Year”. Tourists can stroll along the old stone streets, watch characteristic folk street performances, participate in the Tujia bonfire party, and have a unique “Tujia Intangible Cultural Heritage Year”. Zhuoshui intangible cultural heritage tourism town will hold special activities such as folk song duet, Tujia stunts, and intangible cultural heritage face changing. From January 21st to February 5th, there will be a series of discounts in the town and nearby cultural and tourism venues.

Baisha Ancient Town will hold the New Year Cultural Week of “Visiting the Millennium Ancient Town and Appreciating the Culture of Baisha” and “Showing Cultural Tourism” activities, covering dragon dances on the street, Wutai turning, small martial arts, pole climbing, juggling, lion dance and other intangible cultural heritage performances, Xiaolongren, Waist drum team performances, etc., from the first day to the fifteenth day, there are endless exciting activities.