In the scenario in which a person loses his freedom, generally, the penalty is paid, in his own way, his family generating a complex day by day. As if that were not enough, some lawyers and unscrupulous people in Santiago de Cali would be charging money to these families offering fallacies.

Among the deceptions are fictitious appointments as spokespersons for peace and some false benefits such as reduced sentences.

“Some lawyers are informing relatives and sentenced persons who are deprived of liberty, that, through Law 2272 of 2022, they can supposedly have benefits as peace managers and thus reduce their sentences and avoid extraditions in exchange for money” , explained the lawyer based in the capital of Valle, Luis Carlos Giraldo to the 90 Minutes News.

Giraldo also issued a warning call to citizens who are suffering from this situation:

“Do not be fooled. The law at this time does not allow these circumstances, much less make these types of adjustments and changes to the sentence. In addition, inmates are also being lied to by telling them that, in accordance with the restorative law, they are going to reduce their sentences in exchange for money. Find out from the Prosecutor’s Office, from the Attorney General’s Office, from the Ombudsman’s Office so that you are not deceived. At this time, neither the Law of Peace Managers, nor the Restorative Law that is not yet in progress in the Congress of the Republic allow a reduction in the sentence, “sentenced the lawyer from Cali.

It should be remembered that the peace managers program is intended for 100,000 young people from popular sectors, whom the State will support with resources so that they can “eat and study.” The president, Gustavo Petro, explained that the initiative will be financed with the budget addition that the Government will present to Congress.

