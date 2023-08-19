See how is the issuance of passports in the Valley

The suspension of the selection process of the manufacturer of the notebooks carried out by the Foreign Ministry has generated concern among the citizens of Valle del Cauca about the issuance of the document in the region.

However, the departmental government announced that the service is provided normally in Valle del Cauca.

The Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Camilo Murcia, specified that the people of Valle del Cauca can rest assured about the process of issuing and renewing passports in the department.

Murcia indicated that “we have our doors open and we will continue like this until further instruction or new order to issue passports. We know, according to the conversations with the Foreign Ministry that the service is guaranteed until the month of October, at which time they in turn will guarantee the issuance of passports in Cali and Valle del Cauca”.

The official added that “this is a service of the Foreign Ministry that is carrying out a public tender and that has been suspended, but normal maintenance is guaranteed and there is no indication that the issuance of passports in Valle del Cauca will be suspended.”

services follow

In addition, the secretary also recalled that, to the provision of the service at the formalization point in Cali in the La Estación shopping center, the decentralized days carried out by the Government of Valle del Cauca in the municipalities are added to facilitate this process for the people of Valle del Cauca and even with the closure of the southern headquarters ordered by the Foreign Ministry, there have been no problems.

In this way, the official indicated, 16 conferences have been held in municipalities such as Tuluá, El Águila and La Unión, in which eight thousand passports have been issued or renewed.

The official asked for calm in the face of the concern generated by a possible shortage of passports due to the suspension of the selection process of the manufacturer of the notebooks carried out by the Foreign Ministry and reiterated that the provision of the service is guaranteed in this region.

Murcia explained that to date 124,000 passport formalizations have been made, which means that the delivery of this document has been fulfilled through the Valle del Cauca Government Passport Office.

Likewise, the Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the department, called on citizens not to go to processors.

Murcia stated that “the passport process is simple, free and does not require third parties. It is essential not to give our information to third parties, to schedule it is necessary to give name, ID number, email and cell phone number, information that can be handled inappropriately by third parties. Let’s do our process in a personal way both for assigning an appointment and processing through the page www.pasaportesvalledelcauca.gov.co”.

It may interest you: Passport Office service stands out

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

