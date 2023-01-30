Home News See how long the term for payment of the congestion charge in Cali has been extended
The term for payment of the congestion fee in the capital of the Valley was extended until next Sunday, February 5, 2023, as confirmed by the Cali Mobility Secretariat.

This position is given in relation to the adjustments in the update of the payment platform software, based on the new scheme of staggered discounts that have been included for the 2023 term.

“The platform will continue to be tested tomorrow and next Saturday, starting at noon, it will be available to the public so that they can enter and make the corresponding payments, whether for the entire year, semester or month, in order to to be able to have that ease of mobility during peak and plate hours in the month of February,” said William Vallejo, Cali’s Mobility Secretary.

Those who wish to pay the congestion charge in person at banks can only do so until next Friday, February 3; while those who want to pay virtually, through the PSE option, will be able to do so until Sunday, February 5.

“It is important to remind the public that those who wish to pay for the entire year 2023 will only be able to do so this February, since the annuity was calculated for 11 months and the platform will only be enabled for this type of payment until February 5. Likewise, the recommendation for citizens is that they carry a copy of the payment receipt in their vehicles in the event that there is a discrepancy with the databases and it is required on the road by a traffic agent”, the official added.

Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office

