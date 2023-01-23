Home News See how much you will have to pay as of today for an MIO ticket in Cali
See how much you will have to pay as of today for an MIO ticket in Cali

See how much you will have to pay as of today for an MIO ticket in Cali

As of today, Monday, January 23, according to decree 0025 of 2023, approved and signed by the Mayor’s Office, the rate of the Massive Integral of the West in Santiago de Cali (MIO) will have an increase.

In this sense, the Municipal Administration confirmed that the rate for users of the mass transportation system of the Valle del Cauca capital will remain at two thousand seven hundred pesos ($2,700). That is, an increase of $300.

This new value must also be printed for the collective and mixed passenger land transportation public service in Cali.

Similarly, the value of collective public transport in vehicles such as buses, small buses, minibuses and campers was modified through decree 0026 of 2023.

The traffic agents of Santiago de Cali will carry out operations in order to irrevocably comply with this regulation, under instructions from the Ministry of Mobility.

Photo: MetroCali

