El Masivo Integrado de Occidente (MIO), the public transport system of Santiago de Cali, which is operated by articulated buses on several trunk corridors throughout the capital of the Valley, has two applications for consulting routes to the interior of the city, in order to make it easier for users to plan their trips in advance:

-Google Maps Transit.

-Moovit.

Keep in mind that the buses run from Monday to Friday between 05:00 and 23:00, in relation to the main routes. For Sundays and holidays, the schedule changes from 06:00 to 22:00. 2,149 stops and 96 routes specified by colors, letters and numbers, depending on the coverage they have over the city, make up the mass transport of the Valle del Cauca capital; together with feeder routes for the five specified zones: south, north, east, west and center.

MIO routes:

• Express routes: they are identified with the letter E.

• Trunk routes: identified with the letter T.

•Petroncal routes: identified with the letter P.

• Feeder routes: identified with the letter A and green.

Photo: Metro Cali

Comments