See the day and time that Colombians play in Sudamericana

Samba and tango will sound strong on a third date of the 2023 Sudamericana group stage with outstanding clashes such as Bragantino-Estudiantes and Newell’s-Santos, in a week that begins to outline teams for a direct pass to the round of 16 of end.

In a tournament where only the first of each group go directly to the next phase, while those who finish second go to playoffs with teams that land from the Libertadores, several series are in a high-risk zone.

One of the key matches of the date faces Red Bull Bragantino from Brazil, finalist of the South American Cup in 2021, with the cupbearer Estudiantes de La Plata.

Pincha comes into the duel on the rise with several wins behind them, while his Brazilian counterpart suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Cruzeiro in the Brasileirao.

Despite the loss, Bragantino’s coach, Pedro Caixinha, said he feels “pride” for his players and warned that his team has to “be willing to take risks”, a tactic that will be put to the test on Tuesday at home against Estudiantes.

Both teams march with six points in a Group C that has Oriente Petrolero and Tacuary without units, ahead of Tuesday’s clash in Asuncion.

Another duel between Argentines and Brazilians will take place on Tuesday in Rosario when Newell’s, which leads with six points, receives Santos, second with four points in Group E.

Santos gained confidence in the Brasileirao at the weekend by beating the battle-hardened América Mineiro 3-2 and aims to strike on the road, although his creation man, Yeferson Soteldo, is doubtful due to injury.

The Argentine team had to settle for a goalless draw in the Argentine League and points all its chips to the South American, in a series that has relegated Audax Italiano from Chile and Blooming from Bolivia, with one and zero points, respectively.

Fire test in Group A

Rio de Janeiro will be the scene of a duel with a taste of the round of 16 between Liga de Quito and Botafogo on Thursday. The Brazilians escort the Ecuadorians with fourth points, in what seems to be the direct duel of Group A.

Luis Zubeldía, Liga coach, stressed that in his team “everyone is ready to add up” after beating Católica 4-0 for the Ecuadorian championship.

A high spirit that they will need to defeat a Botafogo that on Sunday gave the note by beating Flamengo, in a Rio de Janeiro duel for the Brasileirao.

For the same series, Magallanes de Chile, with one point, receives César Vallejo, in zero, on Tuesday in Rancagua.

break parity

Couple, the definition that best fits Group B that has the fourth teams with three units.

Breaking the parity will be the slogan in Buenos Aires with the duel Huracán facing Uruguayan Danubio and in Asuncion between Guaraní and Ecuadorian Emelec.

Group D appears more varied in which Deportes Tolima will try to beat Sao Paulo in Ibagué on Tuesday. The paulistas are first with six units, the pijaos follow him with three as well as Tigre, who is going to Venezuela to play his chips against Puerto Cabello.

In another outstanding clash of the date, Millonarios receives América Mineiro, in a Group F that leads alone with six points. The Argentine team from Mineiro and Defense and Justice have three units.

In the same group, Peñarol from Uruguay marches without points with a foot and a half out of the next phase of a tournament that will have a champion on October 28 in Montevideo.

This is the programming of the third date and positions of the groups:

Group A:

Tuesday, in Rancagua: Magallanes (CHI) – César Vallejo (PER)

Thursday, in Rio de Janeiro: Botafogo (BRA) – Liga de Quito (ECU)

Positions:

1. Quito League (6 points); Botafogo (4), Magallanes (1) and César Vallejo (0)

Group B:

Tuesday, in Buenos Aires: Hurricane (ARG) – Danube (URU)

Wednesday, in Asuncion: Guaraní (PAR) – Emelec (ECU)

Positions: Hurricane (3), Danube (3), Emelec (3) and Guaraní (3)

Group C:

Tuesday, in Asuncion: Tacuary (PAR) – East Oil (BOL)

Martes, in Bragança Paulista: Red Bull Bragantino (BRA) – Estudiantes (ARG)

Positions: Red Bull Bragantino (6), Estudiantes (6), Oriente Petrolero (0) and Tacuary (0)

Group D:

Tuesday, in Ibagué: Sports Tolima (COL) – Sao Paulo (BRA)

Wednesday, in Valencia: Puerto Cabello (VEN) – Tigre (ARG)

Positions: Sao Paulo (6), Deportes Tolima (3), Tigre (3) and Puerto Cabello (0)

Group E:

Tuesday, in Rosario: Newell’s Old Boys (ARG) – Santos (BRA)

Thursday, in Rancagua: Audax Italiano (CHI) – Blooming (BOL)

Positions: Newell’s Old Boys (6), Saints (4), Audax Italian (1) and 4. Blooming (0)

Group F:

Wednesday, in Bogotá: Millionaires (COL) – America Mineiro (BRA)

Thursday, in Florencia Varela: Defense and Justice (ARG) – Peñarol (URU)

Positions: Millionaires (6), América Mineiro (3), Defense and Justice (3) and Peñarol (0)

Group G:

Thursday, in La Plata: Gymnastics and Fencing (ARG) – Goiás (BRA)

Thursday, in Lima: University (PER) – Independent Santa Fe (COL)

Positions: University (4), Independiente Santa Fe (4), Goiás (2) and Gymnastics and Fencing (0)

Group H:

Wednesday, in Rancagua: Palestino (CHI) – San Lorenzo (ARG)

Thursday, in Fortaleza: Fortaleza (BRA) – Estudiantes de Mérida (VEN)

Fortaleza (6), San Lorenzo (3), Palestino (3) and Estudiantes de Mérida (0)