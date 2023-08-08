See the great goal from Colombia that led to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The Colombian National Team reached the quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after beating Jamaica in an agonizing match that finished with the slightest difference thanks to a great goal, see it here.

Colombian athletes continue to leave the name of the country high, this time after qualifying for the next stage of the Australia and New Zealand Women’s Soccer World Cup 2023.

So that, the ‘superpowers’ took on Jamaica for the round of 16 in a close match in which neither team gave a chance to score.

However, the World Cup dream was revived at minute 50 when the lead Catalina Usme controlled a high ball and put it to the right post of the Jamaican goalkeeper, decreeing the 1 to 0.

The goal was classified as a jewel thanks to the assistance of Ana María Guzmánthe 18-year-old girl, who was replacing the defender Manuela Vargas due to accumulation of cards.

So the two players they made a luxurious combination to dispatch and receive a precise cross, like with the hand, to put Colombia ahead.

Subsequently, the soccer players maintained strong pressure and constant arrivals against the rival goal, however, they failed to make it and kept the result until the end.

Catalina Usme was recognized as the best player of the match, while Ana María Guzmán was praised for her performance.

In addition, the latter is considered a young promise internationally and, apparently, It already arouses the interest of large teams.

On the other hand, the national team advanced to the women’s world quarterfinals for the first time and dreams of lifting the trophy, so should be measured against Englandone of the strongest selected in the contest.

