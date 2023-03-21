Home News See the MIO routes that will have modifications
News

See the MIO routes that will have modifications

by admin
See the MIO routes that will have modifications

The community that lives in eastern Cali has repeatedly asked Metrocali for variations in the routes of some of the MIO routes.

Given these requests, from next Monday, March 20 the A44A feeder route will present adjustments in its route to cover the section of calle 94 between carreras 25 and 23 and, reinforce the corridor of carrera 23 in the Valle Grande sector, remaining with routes A41A and A44A.

The A44A route will stop serving the stretch on Carrera 25 between Calles 80 and 94, which will be served by routes A47, C02, C520 and T52.

For its part, the A52 route that serves the Isaías Duarte Cancino hospital which, due to the poor condition of the road in front of the hospital, will continue to run in two variants:

1. Long variant:

Start at Terminal Aguablanca, take 96 street, 29 race, Avenida Ciudad de Cali, 28 race,
transversal 103 and ends at Terminal Aguablanca. Its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and holidays from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Short route variant:

It begins its journey at the Aguablanca Terminal, takes the 28D race, the Ciudad de Cali Avenue, the 28th race, the 103 crossroad and ends at the Aguablanca Terminal. Its hours of operation are from Monday to Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. 00 pm and holidays from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm

See also  Wen Yi Lianhong, a current political figure of Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission, emphasized at the Second Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, perseverance and perseverance to comprehensively and strictly govern the party in depth

Andres Sanin Terminal:

• Route P74: descent of passengers on the C1 platform and, ascent on the C3 platform.

• Route P52A: when the boarding and unloading of passengers goes north, it is on platform C. While, when it goes south, the boarding and unloading of passengers is on platform C2.

Comments

You may also like

“Women in Data Science” again at Chemnitz University...

Subjects accused of assaulting carriers face justice

Medellin roundabouts are outdated

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class...

Curfew declared in Miami Beach after two shootings

They investigate the crime of a subject in...

Venezuela relies on Russian and Middle Eastern partners...

Deportivo Cuenca is measured against Cumbayá –

The UKT wants to become more sustainable

Pastaza Police Subzone with new commander

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy