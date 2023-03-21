The community that lives in eastern Cali has repeatedly asked Metrocali for variations in the routes of some of the MIO routes.

Given these requests, from next Monday, March 20 the A44A feeder route will present adjustments in its route to cover the section of calle 94 between carreras 25 and 23 and, reinforce the corridor of carrera 23 in the Valle Grande sector, remaining with routes A41A and A44A.

The A44A route will stop serving the stretch on Carrera 25 between Calles 80 and 94, which will be served by routes A47, C02, C520 and T52.

For its part, the A52 route that serves the Isaías Duarte Cancino hospital which, due to the poor condition of the road in front of the hospital, will continue to run in two variants:

1. Long variant:

Start at Terminal Aguablanca, take 96 street, 29 race, Avenida Ciudad de Cali, 28 race,

transversal 103 and ends at Terminal Aguablanca. Its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and holidays from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

2. Short route variant:

It begins its journey at the Aguablanca Terminal, takes the 28D race, the Ciudad de Cali Avenue, the 28th race, the 103 crossroad and ends at the Aguablanca Terminal. Its hours of operation are from Monday to Saturday from 5:00 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. 00 pm and holidays from 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Andres Sanin Terminal:

• Route P74: descent of passengers on the C1 platform and, ascent on the C3 platform.

• Route P52A: when the boarding and unloading of passengers goes north, it is on platform C. While, when it goes south, the boarding and unloading of passengers is on platform C2.

