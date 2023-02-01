In order to promote employment in Santiago Cali, the capital of the Valley will have a public tourism policy, as determined by the District Council to the initiative that the local government presented for the consideration of the Cabildo with a presentation by councilors Harvy Mosquera, Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio, Juan Manuel Chicango Castillo, and Juan Martin Bravo Castaño as speaker coordinator.

The Public Tourism Policy will be an instrument of legitimization of the administration of Cali, which vindicates its role as a provider of services and public goods for the construction of a new social reality in relation to a sector of broad growth and relevance in the future of the town.

“The adoption of the public policy in reference, is considered a strategic component for the territorial development of the District due to the transversal economic nature, the great intensity of labor that it employs, the high social and environmental impact and the interaction between the different actors of this economic sector, which becomes a fundamental factor of economic reactivation in the face of economic crises generated by the Covid-19 pandemic”, explained the Councilor Coordinator Speaker Juan Martín Bravo Castaño.

Given this, the Public Employment Agency of the National Apprenticeship Service (Sena) reported that it continues to offer Colombians various job opportunities in different cities of the country and this week launched new job offers to work at the “Sucursal del Cielo” and its surroundings.

Said vacancies, approximately 200, are addressed to different positions and areas. Many of the calls offer salaries of up to 3 million pesos. “We connect talent from all over Colombia with the most representative and interesting companies in the country. We seek to promote the best-qualified labor force”, specified SENA.

SENA job offers:

Occupational health analyst

– Salary: $1,500,001 – $2,000,000

– Location: Cali

Occupational health and safety coordinator

– Salary: $1,500,001 – $2,000,000

– Location: Cali

Head of human resources

– Salary: $1,500,001 – $2,000,000

– Location: Cali

Human management professional

– Salary: $1,500,001 – $2,000,000

– Location: Cali

Certified Public Accountant

– Salary: $2,500,001 – $3,000,000

– Location: Cali

Administrative boss

– Salary: $2,500,001 – $3,000,000

– Location: Cali

How to apply for job offers at Sena?

• Candidates must register their resume in the web application of the Sena Public Employment Agency (https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/spe-web/spe/public/buscadorVacante?solicitudId=) and apply to the vacancy of your interest.

• The final selection process is the sole and exclusive responsibility of the employer and will take place once the profile verification process, interview and technical test have been completed.

Photo: Pixabay

