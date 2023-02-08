The National Apprenticeship Service, SENA, announced through the Public Employment Agency on its website that it has 22,743 job vacancies available throughout the country and abroad. Of that number, 181 correspond to the department of Cesar.

SENA specified that this department requires 62 people for the Finance and Administration area; 11 for Natural, applied and related Sciences; 14 for the Health sector; 1 for Social Sciences, Education, Government Services and Religion; 21 people for Sales and Services; 51 vacancies for Primary and Extractive Exploitation; 20 for the topic of Operation of Equipment, Transportation and Trades; and finally, he informed that a person with extensive knowledge in Processing, Manufacturing and Reservoir is required.

In this sense, after identifying your work area, send your resume through the same web page. “Register your resume in the SENA employment portal and apply for the position that most identifies with your knowledge, skills and experiences”, described the National Apprenticeship Service.

Web portal link: https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/Paginas/Inicio.aspx