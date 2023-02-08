Home News see the options and send your resume
News

see the options and send your resume

by admin
see the options and send your resume

The National Apprenticeship Service, SENA, announced through the Public Employment Agency on its website that it has 22,743 job vacancies available throughout the country and abroad. Of that number, 181 correspond to the department of Cesar.

SENA specified that this department requires 62 people for the Finance and Administration area; 11 for Natural, applied and related Sciences; 14 for the Health sector; 1 for Social Sciences, Education, Government Services and Religion; 21 people for Sales and Services; 51 vacancies for Primary and Extractive Exploitation; 20 for the topic of Operation of Equipment, Transportation and Trades; and finally, he informed that a person with extensive knowledge in Processing, Manufacturing and Reservoir is required.

In this sense, after identifying your work area, send your resume through the same web page. “Register your resume in the SENA employment portal and apply for the position that most identifies with your knowledge, skills and experiences”, described the National Apprenticeship Service.

Web portal link: https://agenciapublicadeempleo.sena.edu.co/Paginas/Inicio.aspx

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on June 20, 2022

You may also like

The Church of England might consider God to...

More than $55 billion made feasible for projects...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, February 10,...

Xia Liyan leads a delegation to visit China,...

Yamid Amat, the news | kienyke

Central enterprises require all employees to recite the...

The citizens of Cali are enjoying the ‘First...

90 minutes of a new Matecaña final

In the rural area of ​​La Plata, he...

BIA presented advances in the energy sector

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy