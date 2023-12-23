See what the security device at the Cali Fair will be like

On the eve of the long-awaited Cali Fair, the city becomes the epicenter of the celebration, attracting the attention of more than 380,000 tourists eager to immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of the 66th version of this emblematic festival.

Given the magnitude of the event, the National Police has deployed a security device to guarantee the tranquility of Cali residents and visitors during the more than 93 scheduled festive events.

Brigadier General Daniel Gualdrón Moreno, commander of the Police, highlighted the importance of having significant support in the city during this period.

Cali will have the support of more than 800 men and women who have been mobilized, added to the 300 who arrived in the last two weeks, totaling 1,100 troops, in addition to 100 intelligence men.

This team is dedicated exclusively to supervising all activities related to the Fair.

“More than 3,500 police officers are there 24 hours a day guaranteeing security in the communes of the city of Cali to meet the requirements of noise intolerance or those activities that occur daily in a metropolitan city,” added the commander.

For a safer Cali

To further strengthen surveillance, three drones and a helicopter will be incorporated that will patrol both the main roads and gastronomic, cultural, religious and sports places.

This strategy seeks not only to maintain security at the Fair events, but also in the city as a whole, since some visitors take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and sports and gastronomic activities of Cali.

The device includes more than 10 motorized reactions and six riot control units, intended to intervene in situations that threaten to get out of control.

However, the director expressed his hope of not having to use these units, emphasizing that they are prepared to restore order in extreme cases.

“The call is to really not mix liquor with alcohol with another kind of substance, the call is for tolerance, the vast majority of the crimes that have occurred in other years in these times are due to intolerance, domestic violence, due to poor liquor control,” said Gualdrón.

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

