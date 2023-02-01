this week will happen one of the most important astronomical phenomena of the beginning of 2023since it is about green kite, which can be seen from Colombia. See when and where.

This space event has excited more than one inhabitant of Earth, since It is the second time that a comet of this type passes close to the planet, so it is an unmissable event.

In this sense, the Green Comet, better known as Comet C 2022, will pass through the skies of different countries between February 1 and 2.

That being said, Colombia is no exception and It will be one of the places from where you can see the comet characterized by its green ‘tail’.

The most striking thing about this phenomenon is that it repeats itself after 50,000 years and can be seen without the need for telescopes or long-range artifacts.

So once the meteorite reach its closest point to Earth, on the aforementioned days, It can be seen between 3 and 5 in the morningalthough these times are not totally accurate.

It should be noted that to see the Green Comet from Colombia it is important that You are in an area with low cloudiness, as well as less light to appreciate it in a better way.

On the other hand, the celestial body has already been seen in some parts of the world, so it is common to find photographs on social networks, so that this Thursday, February 2, will be the last chance in thousands of years to see it.

Cometa Verde from Colombia: this is how you can follow it live

Comments