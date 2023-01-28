On February 20, the passage through the site where the landslide occurred on the Pan-American highway, which has cut off the departments of Cauca and Nariño, will be reestablished.

This was announced by the Minister of Transportation, who also emphasized that an action plan is being carried out that contemplates an investment of $70 billion for the connection of the two-kilometer Pan-American Highway and the improvement and maintenance of alternate roads.

The director of Invías, Juan Alfonso Latorre, said in this regard that, “February 20 is the date that we are betting on so that there are two freight corridors. One, in the Rosas – La Sierra corridor, of 32 kilometers that we are improving and expanding so that there is passage for cargo traffic and that same date, February 20, we are pointing out that, at the site of the landslide, there will also be a trail with a cargo corridor, so that we can start the communication of cargo traffic towards the south of the country”.

Latorre indicated that to guarantee mobility in the south of the country there are three alternate routes where the entity also carries out improvement and maintenance works so that users can have safe transit.

Closing

Precisely, the mayor of the municipality of La Sierra, Miller Hurtado, said that this weekend expansion works will be carried out on the highway with the aim of improving the traffic of vehicles, mainly public service, so that buses of thirty passenger or six ton turbos.

Hurtado indicated that “the road is narrow and there are difficulties with motorcycles, with vehicles in the area that must travel with some product. The idea is to expand the sites so as not to have these problems and they can happen”.

The president indicated that the highway will be closed until Monday, January 30 at 7 in the morning, the day it will be enabled in a south-north direction, that is, from Pasto – Popayán. On Tuesday, there will be mobility in a north-south direction.

Photo: Mintransporte

