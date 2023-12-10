Seeing the Yangtze River after ten years of ban on fishing and singing songs on green waters and green mountains | Longxi River from “stinking water river” to ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River – Vision Network

The Longxi River in Dianjiang County, Chongqing, has seen a remarkable recovery in its ecological environment in recent years. Once a heavily polluted waterway, the Longxi River faced a severe deterioration in water quality, threatening the biodiversity and ecological balance of the area.

In the 1990s, industrial facilities and residential areas began to spring up along the river, leading to an influx of industrial and domestic sewage. This resulted in a significant decline in water quality, causing the Longxi River to be labeled as a “stinking ditch.” Local residents, like retired fisherman Li Daiguo, witnessed the devastating impact of the pollution on the once-thriving river.

“I grew up on the banks of the Longxi River, and my ancestors have made a living by fishing for three generations. By the early 2000s, the Longxi River was seriously polluted, and there were fewer and fewer fish,” said Li Daiguo.

In response to the environmental degradation, the government implemented a year-round fishing ban in key waters of the Yangtze River Basin and encouraged fishermen to switch to other industries. Li Daiguo, acknowledging the need for change, transitioned to a new career as a fishery protection worker.

Additionally, Dianjiang County adopted a “four-in-one” initiative to manage and maintain the water environment of the Longxi River. This comprehensive approach included regular cleaning efforts, river patrolling, power generation, and aquatic biological resource management and protection.

The results of these measures have been promising, with the water quality of the Dianjiang section of the Longxi River consistently reaching Class III standards and occasionally reaching Class II. The successful rehabilitation of the Longxi River attracted the attention of the Ministry of Water Resources, which acknowledged it as one of the 60 outstanding cases of innovative river management models in the country.

The transformation of the Longxi River serves as a testament to the positive impact of rigorous environmental policies and community participation in ecological conservation efforts. As the Longxi River continues to flourish, it exemplifies the potential for the restoration of natural ecosystems and the coexistence of man and water.

