Seek a comprehensive response to challenges posed

The company creates mobility experiences, building sustainable transportation solutions of high quality, safety and reliability that protect lives.

In the coffee lands of Pereira, a company emerges that has left a distinctive mark in the transportation industry: Busscar, since its foundation, this company has been dedicated to the manufacturing of buses, becoming a vital pillar for mobility in the region. and beyond.

Busscar in Colombia has shown itself to be a solid company, currently being at its best productive moment, and has continued with the development of the latest in the manufacture of buses and coaches, both for the Colombian market and for export markets, already seeing its products in Central American countries.

Latin America

Busscar is recognized in Latin America for its outstanding participation in the manufacturing of bus bodies. Founded in 1946, the company became a benchmark in the sector, supplying vehicles for public and private transportation in several countries in the region. It is present in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Honduras, Panama, Bolivia, Salvador and Guatemala

The company, always thinking about the market, offers a wide network of services in which customers and users will find an ally both for vehicle maintenance, warranty service and after-sales advice in the different regions of the country, which will establish a direct link with authorized ones.

Training for human talent

Additionally, we offer training programs for drivers and fleet managers, where we provide them with the most relevant information about the operation and maintenance of their BUSSCAR body, which was recognized for its innovative designs and contributions to the bus market in Latin America.

By nature

Transportation evolves and we advance, at Busscar we design a 100% electric comprehensive bus for urban transportation, meeting the demands and routes of each city in Latin America and the world. A silent bus to contemplate the beautiful, a safe haven that protects lives and dreams of those who fight to meet their goals; a place where everyone has a place with inclusive spaces, suitable and accessible to all, we connect people with the world, taking transportation to another level of technology and comfort, we make each trip a memorable experience.

Moving comfortably and efficiently is also quality of life. Comfort is now part of our daily lives; Its interior space is designed for users and their comfort, it has the latest technology for transporting passengers, we make each trip a memorable experience.

Services

Their bodies are reliable and protect lives, they are intended for urban, inter-municipal transportation, mass transportation and special transportation; comfortable, modern ergonomic chairs, for the comfort of the transporter and passengers

