editor’s note The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing on December 15-16. The meeting summarized the economic work in 2022, analyzed the current economic situation, and deployed the economic work in 2023. It is hoped that the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country will face difficulties and forge ahead. In order to help enterprises in the petroleum and chemical industries better learn and implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and do a good job in 2023, a series of speeches on learning and implementing the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference are launched.

This year’s Central Economic Work Conference, when deploying the economic work in 2023, emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the principle of stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and a prudent monetary policy, increase macro policy regulation, and strengthen various policies. Coordinate and cooperate to form a joint force to promote high-quality development.

Persisting in seeking progress while maintaining stability has been the general tone of the Central Economic Work Conference over the years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Compared with previous years, this year’s meeting proposed “stabilizing growth, stabilizing employment, and stabilizing prices” twice, and stabilizing growth was placed in a more prominent position. “Stability” has become the core keyword of next year’s economic work, and it will also become the focus of next year’s work in the petroleum and chemical industries to seek progress through stability, to stabilize with progress, and to achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

Stability is the top priority, and progress is made in stability. Stability is the overall situation, and progress is the direction. At present, the foundation for the recovery of my country’s economy and industrial economic operation is not yet solid, and the triple pressure of demand contraction, supply shock, and weakening expectations is still relatively large; the global economy is facing the threat of stagflation, and the risk of recession continues to increase, and the impact on my country’s economy is deepening. Therefore, to insist on stability, we must grasp the key points and keep the bottom line. The focus of stability should be on stabilizing economic operation, effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity.

From the perspective of the overall situation of the domestic economy, my country’s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality. Judging from the industry economic operation data released by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, from January to September 2022, the industry’s operating income will be 12.25 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.5%; the total profit will be 979.43 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.6%; The total import and export volume was 787.04 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 27.4%, and the economic indicators exceeded the expectations at the beginning of the year. Moreover, the operating income of the entire industry from January to September 2022 is close to the target of 12.3 trillion yuan for the whole year of 2019 before the epidemic; the profit of 979.43 billion yuan is nearly 50% higher than the 668.37 billion yuan for the whole year of 2019; The total import and export volume of 100 million US dollars has also been higher than the 722.2 billion US dollars in the whole of 2019. Therefore, for the development of the industry in 2023, we not only have “stable” confidence, but also “stable” confidence.

In the “three stability” tasks proposed by the central government, stable growth is the main goal. It is necessary to strengthen effective investment in key industries, cultivate and expand new economic growth points, and actively boost market demand. Stabilizing employment is an important foundation. It is necessary to fully stimulate the vitality of market entities and promote employment expansion and quality improvement. Stabilizing prices is the key link. It is necessary to accelerate the improvement of the resilience of the industrial chain supply chain, ensure the stable supply and stable prices of important livelihood products such as food and energy, ensure that prices operate within a reasonable range, and better support the economic recovery. The “three stability” provides the overall goal and direction for the work of the industry center in 2023.

When referring to the specific goal of stabilizing growth, the central government proposed to achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and put “quality” before “quantity”, which highlights the importance of “quality” in economic development.

my country is a big country in the world‘s petroleum and chemical industries, but there is still a big gap compared with the world‘s advanced level. The structural contradictions of low-end surplus and high-end shortage are still prominent. Some high-end petrochemical products, new chemical materials, and special chemical products are still unable to meet demand. The tasks of optimizing product structure, eliminating backward production capacity, and reducing excess production capacity are still arduous; basic theoretical research There are obvious gaps in capabilities, original innovation capabilities, and engineering capabilities of scientific research results; there are many and scattered enterprises, weak profitability, low level of international operation, and low efficiency of market allocation of resources; the layout of enterprises is not reasonable, and the development level of chemical parks is uneven. The construction of the park still needs to be standardized and improved; industrial safety and environmental protection accidents occur from time to time, and the phenomenon of “talking about it” still exists, and the task of green development is arduous.

In order to achieve effective improvement in quality, the industry must take promoting high-quality development as its core task, take deepening supply-side structural reform as the main line, meet the people’s needs for a better life as the fundamental purpose, and take reform and innovation as the fundamental driving force. Focus on transformation and upgrading, development of high-end new materials and fine chemicals, industrial digital transformation, intrinsic safety and clean production, and accelerate industry quality change, efficiency change, and power change. It is necessary to achieve changes in the quality of development through structural optimization and adjustment and green and safe development; to achieve changes in production efficiency through digital transformation and technological management innovation; to stimulate corporate vitality through reform and innovation to achieve changes in development momentum.

In order to achieve an effective improvement in quality, the enterprise must accelerate towards the world-class and domestic first-class direction, shape the hard power of the enterprise with high-quality products and services; Shape the soft power of the enterprise; shape the core competitiveness of the enterprise with unique innovation methods, management systems and technology sources.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we will accurately grasp the deployment requirements of the Central Economic Work Conference, adhere to the principle of stability, strive for progress while maintaining stability, and strengthen confidence , Struggle hard, we will be able to start a good start with high-quality development and new results.