Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 31. The seventh issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine published on April 1 will publish an important article “At the 90th Anniversary Celebration Conference of the Central Party School and Speech at the Commencement Ceremony for the 2023 Spring Semester.”

The article emphasizes that, looking back at history, the original intention of the party school has always been to educate talents and provide suggestions for the party. In the new era and new journey, party schools at all levels must stick to this original aspiration, forge ahead with determination, and make new contributions to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

The article pointed out that to stick to the original intention of the party school, we must always consciously serve the overall situation of the party and the country. Focusing on the center and serving the overall situation is the political position that the party school must always adhere to, and it is an inevitable requirement to practice the original intention of the party school. The party school is not an ordinary school, but a party school. It is an important functional department of the party. It must always adhere to the banner of the party, the will of the party, and the mission of the party. Career and party building in the new great project of precise positioning, and consciously serve the overall work of the party and the country.

The article pointed out that to stick to the original intention of the party school, we must take active actions in cultivating the backbone of the ruling team who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation. Educating talents for the party is the unique value of the party school. Cultivating talents for the party means doing a good job in the work of preaching, teaching, and dispelling confusion in the new era, spreading the truth of Marxism, teaching the cause of promoting reform, development and stability, and solving the confusion encountered in transforming the subjective world and the objective world. Theoretical cultivation is the core of the comprehensive quality of leading cadres. The party school is a place to promote party members and cadres to learn Marxist theory and improve their theoretical literacy. It is necessary to further strengthen the education and training of Marxist theory, focus on using the latest achievements of Marxism in China to unify thoughts, unify will, and unify actions. The ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the era is concentrating on the soul, and insisting on taking the ideology of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era as the central content of education and training. The party school is a “melting pot” for leading cadres to temper their party spirit. Party spirit education should be the main content of teaching, and the study and education of party constitution and party rules and discipline should be regarded as an important content of party spirit education, so as to improve the pertinence and effectiveness of party spirit education, and truly make party spirit Education enters the mind and heart, and is unforgettable, so that students will remember it for a lifetime. It is necessary to closely focus on the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and closely combine the country’s major strategic needs to organize practical and effective professional ability training.

The article pointed out that to stick to the original intention of the party school, we must strive to be a new force in the party’s ideological and theoretical construction. As an important front of the party’s ideological and theoretical front, the party school undertakes the important responsibility of providing advice for the party. It is necessary to do a good job in theoretical research and countermeasure research, which is a university knowledge that explores laws and is practical, and releases high-quality results in research and interpretation of party innovation theory, promotion of party theoretical innovation, and suggestions for the party and the government. It is necessary to do our best to publicize and interpret the party’s innovative theories, strengthen the research and interpretation of the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and use easy-to-understand language to explain the principles, principles, and philosophies convincingly, and effectively explain the vivid ideas. Fresh and vivid, explain the thorough theory thoroughly, and effectively promote the party’s innovative theory to penetrate the hearts of the people. Strengthening the research on major practical issues is an important part of the party school’s suggestions for the party. It is necessary to strengthen communication with the party committee and the government, actively propose ideas, make suggestions, and offer good strategies, and put forward new ideas, new ideas, and methods to truly solve problems, so as to serve the party and the government. To provide timely and powerful intellectual support for decision-making, it is especially necessary to make good use of the unique resource of students and innovate the mechanism for students to participate in decision-making consultation. The party school is an important frontier of the party’s ideological work. It must be an active preacher of the party’s innovative theory, a staunch defender of the guiding position of Marxism in the ideological field, and a reliable vanguard who uses the party’s ideology to guide social trends of thought.

The article pointed out that to stick to the original intention of the party school, we must always adhere to strict school management and quality building. Strictly governing the school is the basic policy of the party school, and it is a concrete manifestation of the requirements of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in the work of the party school. Establishing a quality school is an important follow in the work of the party school and an important starting point for comprehensively improving the level of the party school. It is necessary to establish a quality school as the life project of running a school, and to improve the overall quality of running a school to better serve the development of the party and the country.

The article emphasizes that upholding the party’s overall leadership over the work of the party school is the fundamental experience of our party running the party school, and it is also the fundamental guarantee for promoting the healthy development of the cause of the party school. The party school is the precious family property of the party, which can only be strengthened, not weakened. It is necessary to insist on running party schools throughout the party. Party committees and governments at all levels and relevant functional departments must support the development of party schools with practical actions and jointly run party schools well.