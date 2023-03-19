HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2023 / SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (“SEG” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the “Group”)

(stock code: 2386) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (the “Reporting Period”).

In year of 2022, the Company pushed ahead with the plan of developing itself into the world‘s leading technology-oriented engineering company, focusing on the implementation of “Value-Oriented,

Innovation-Driven, Green & Clean, Talent-Based, Globalization and Fusion Symbiosis” strategy. The management led all employees in coordinated efforts to propel high-quality development. As a

result, the Group successfully completed all targets and tasks, rewarding the society and shareholders with stable business performance. The Group’s revenue reached RMB53.028 billion, and net

profit grew by 7.1% year-on-year to RMB2.282 billion. The value of new contracts signed in the year amounted to RMB72.525 billion, up 14.8% year on year. All of them are hard-earned achievements.

In view of the Group’s profitability, shareholder returns and the needs for sustainable development, the Board proposed a final dividend of RMB0.210 per share for the year of 2022. Taking into

account the interim dividend of RMB0.118 per share, the total dividend for the year was RMB0.328 per share with a dividend payout ratio of 65%. The dividend payout grew from the previous year.