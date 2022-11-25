The construction site at the “Madonna del Piave” gallery will end in February, a couple of months later than expected. This extension is due to several factors: the problem in the supply and the rise in the price of the material and the decision, made during the working phases, to lengthen one of the drainage trenches which will make the tunnel intervention even more functional. The trench already built starting from the entrance to Segusino, in fact, has given good results in terms of rainwater drainage; hence the desire to modify the section coming from the Vas entrance in a similar way, so as to guarantee maximum waterproofing of the tunnel.

«The complexity of the intervention, combined with the difficulties that all companies in the sector have in common in this period, have prompted us to extend the closing times of the construction site», say the president of Ats, Fabio Vettori, and the managing director, Pierpaolo Florian, «We are aware that the inconvenience to the road network will be inevitable, which is why, as the implementing body, we will do everything possible to ensure that the works proceed as quickly as possible. At the same time, however, this extension will make it possible to deliver a practically new tunnel to citizens, i.e. a road infrastructure of strategic importance which has been waiting to be made completely safe for years. Furthermore, we will guarantee rapid and timely information on the processing phases for the population».

The construction site of the “Madonna del Piave” tunnel, between the municipalities of Segusino and Quero-Vas, has requested the closure of the tunnel from 12 July this year. In addition to the elimination of infiltrations that cause water inflows and the flooding of the tunnel in conjunction with intense rainfall, the works also include the safety of the important water pipeline present largely under the roadway, serving a catchment area of ​​about 150,000 users in the Treviso area. The construction site was no longer postponeable, due to the serious problems that jeopardized the safety of the road network. To try to create as few traffic jams as possible on the Fener bridge, a temporary roundabout was built at the entrance to the bridge over the Piave before starting work on the tunnel.

“The project was funded for over 1.7 million euros by the Veneto Region as part of the urgent interventions to repair the damage caused by the Vaia storm – conclude Vettori and Florian – Our thanks go to the Region”.