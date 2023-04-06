The situation with the volcano Nevado del Ruiz has generated great concern in Colombians. This Thursday, April 6, the Colombian Geological Service (SGC) issued a new report which revealed that seismic activity at this point does not stop.

According to this document, on April 5, 7,100 events were presented and until this April 6 at 9 in the morning 800 earthquakes have been registered. The activity has been occurring in the southwestern part of the volcanic edifice at a distance of 2 to 5 kilometers from the crater, at depths of 3 to 4 kilometers.

Likewise, the Geological Service reported that the seismic activity with respect to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits has increased this Thursday compared to previous days.

For this reasonthe orange alert remains in the municipalities near this volcano and measures have been taken for the evacuation of families living in this area.

National and Departmental Government announce measures

On the afternoon of last Monday, the Governor of Caldas, Luis Carlos Velasquezdirected a new Unified Command Post, led by the director (e) of the National Risk Management Unit, Luis Fernando Velascoand to which the president was connected Gustavo Petro virtually.

At the meeting, the National Government recognized speed in preventive decision-making in Caldas and assured that it will support the territory with economic, logistical resources and yellow machinery, requirements made by the president of Caldas and the mayors.

They request emergency resources in Nevado del Ruíz

The Governor pointed out that 800 million were requested to strengthen the Early Warning System and 400 million for machinery combosa, as well as financial resources to help pay for the rents of the people they evacuate.

In this regard, the director (e) of the National Risk Management Unit, Luis Fernando Velasco, said: “Here the people have done their homework, the risk committees are very articulated and they have asked us for a series of supports that we will give. We are focused on prevention, so we will take several actions forward”.

They seek to prevent tragedy due to possible eruption of Nevado del Ruíz

The official indicated that, among the supports, are: the yellow machinery, which will operate through the military forces; the adequacy of reception centers for people, he indicated that some will be located with relatives and that it is contemplated to adapt coliseums or Sacúdete centers away from the risk zone. “A plan is being worked on to evacuate animals that are the livelihood of these families and their companion animals”Velasco added.

Meanwhile, the governor of Caldas, Luis Carlos Velásquez, thanked the support of the National Government and the commitment of the Mayors in this situation.

“We thank the President and the Director for their support and attention to CaldasWe are sure that in tomorrow’s PMU we will begin to see these important resources. To say that we have already received a combo from the national government that is working today on the roads of Villamaría ”, he pointed out.

From the UNGRD, a management was elaborated to prevent and evacuate several municipalities of Tolima and Caldas. Some of these municipalities are:

villamaria

Casabianca

Herveo.

Beautiful villa.

Murillo.

It is worth mentioning that, with an altitude of 5,364 meters, Nevado del Ruiz caused a catastrophe on November 13, 1985 when an eruption and melting of its glaciers caused an avalanche that devastated the town of Armero (Tolima), where More than 23,000 of its 25,000 inhabitants died.