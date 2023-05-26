Home » Seismicity increased in Nevado del Ruiz
Seismicity increased in Nevado del Ruiz

by admin
The possibility that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in days or weeks remains, announced the Colombian Geological Service after reporting that it increased its seismicity and ash emission, which is why the orange alert is maintained.

As indicated by the service in its latest statement “the seismic activity associated with rock fracturing inside the volcanic edifice increased in the number of earthquakes and in seismic energy.”

Likewise, the maximum height of the gas and/or ash column was 1,200 meters measured from the top of the volcano.

Unstable

The Colombian Geological Service confirms that “the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues to be very unstable. It is possible that the levels of seismic activity, as well as the levels of degassing or ash output, decrease or be oscillating, in the sense of increasing on some days and decreasing on others. However, this does not imply that the volcano has returned to its normal levels of activity, so it is recommended not to get used to these oscillating changes in activity and think that it is a normal activity of the volcano.”

The report indicates that “the earthquakes were located in the northeastern and southwestern sectors of the volcano, at a maximum distance of five kilometers from the Arenas crater and at depths ranging between three and six kilometers. The maximum magnitude recorded was 1.2, corresponding to the earthquake registered at 07:23 pm, located 4.1 km to the northeast in the Arenas crater, at a depth of approximately five kilometers from the top of the volcano.

