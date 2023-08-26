Home » Seitz wins first qualification for World Gymnastics Championships
News

Seitz wins first qualification for World Gymnastics Championships

by admin
Seitz wins first qualification for World Gymnastics Championships

The Belgian Margaux Dandois came second with 51.150 points ahead of the former European Uneven Bars Champion Emma Malewski from Chemnitz (51.050). Karina Schönmaier (Chemnitz) was the third German to surpass the 50-point mark with 50,350 points. In the team ranking, the German team beat Belgium (158.100) with 158.450 points.

After a long injury break, Sarah Voss from Cologne only competed on beam and floor. The former balance beam world champion Pauline Schäfer-Betz (Chemnitz) had to give up a start in the internal elimination because of a bruised foot. According to the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB), the 26-year-old will compete in the international competition on September 9th in Heidelberg for the final qualification for the World Championships from September 30th to October 8th.

At the World Championships in Antwerp, the starting places for the Olympic Games next year in Paris will be allocated. For this, at least twelfth place is required in the team competition.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:230826-99-967866/2

See also  Forecast. Weekend with thunderstorms, from Ferragosto the African anticyclone advances

You may also like

The human rights that weigh the most are...

The Rise of Javier Milei: A Unifying Force...

Construction of a road plan begins in three...

President Xi Jinping’s Keynote Speech at China-Africa Leaders’...

Innovation in and for Lusatia | TUCcurrent

Aztrid Novillo, the woman from Cuenca who documents...

New York Extends State of Emergency in Response...

When will the work of Cristo Rey be...

The Charm of Lhasa: A Blend of Tradition...

Nowitzki in der Hall of Fame

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy