Seitz wins first qualification for World Gymnastics Championships

The Belgian Margaux Dandois came second with 51.150 points ahead of the former European Uneven Bars Champion Emma Malewski from Chemnitz (51.050). Karina Schönmaier (Chemnitz) was the third German to surpass the 50-point mark with 50,350 points. In the team ranking, the German team beat Belgium (158.100) with 158.450 points.

After a long injury break, Sarah Voss from Cologne only competed on beam and floor. The former balance beam world champion Pauline Schäfer-Betz (Chemnitz) had to give up a start in the internal elimination because of a bruised foot. According to the German Gymnastics Federation (DTB), the 26-year-old will compete in the international competition on September 9th in Heidelberg for the final qualification for the World Championships from September 30th to October 8th.

At the World Championships in Antwerp, the starting places for the Olympic Games next year in Paris will be allocated. For this, at least twelfth place is required in the team competition.

