Home News SEIZE CARS AND CONTRABAND FUEL TO THE VALUE OF 280 MILLION GUARANIES « CDE News
News

SEIZE CARS AND CONTRABAND FUEL TO THE VALUE OF 280 MILLION GUARANIES « CDE News

by admin
SEIZE CARS AND CONTRABAND FUEL TO THE VALUE OF 280 MILLION GUARANIES « CDE News

VILLA HAYES (Special Envoy) Fiscal agent Irán Suárez, from the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Smuggling, led a procedure carried out together with the National Police, UIC and COIA, on public roads on the Transchaco International Route. In the diligence, vehicles and fuels (naphtha and diesel) were seized. The estimated total loss of alleged smuggling was G. 280 million.

After the checks were arrested Felipe Lopez Mendoza, Marcos Cristóbal Galeano Silvero and Ivan Javier Lopez Lopez. The suspects were sent to the 4th Villa Hayes police station, at the disposal of the prosecutor’s office.

Regarding the seized vehicles, the interveners indicated the confiscation of a white Toyota Noah, with license plate No. HDU997; a TOYOTA COROLLA bordo color, plate Nº BBI959; and a white REXTON van, plate number BOT991. The estimated loss for alleged vehicle smuggling is G. 250 million

On the other hand, the seized fuels were 2,900 liters. The estimated loss due to fuel smuggling (fuel) is G. 35 million. By tax provision, everything seized remained in the GICAL deposit for safekeeping.

comment

comment

See also  Work has started on the former Dormisch in Udine: it is the day of the demolition

You may also like

Petro will be part of the Ibero-American Summit...

22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge...

Esmeraldas in Road Emergency – La Hora newspaper

Aguazul student will represent Casanare in the program...

The peak of festival sweeping arrives ahead of...

Pioli, I immediately change pace to hit the...

Approval of Vaesken’s management’s 2022 budget went unnoticed

Audios of Aída Merlano would reveal campaign financing...

Found dead the journalist ‘Pat’ Trivulzio – Piedmont

Valledupar mayor’s office on possible bribery of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy