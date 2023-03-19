VILLA HAYES (Special Envoy) Fiscal agent Irán Suárez, from the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Smuggling, led a procedure carried out together with the National Police, UIC and COIA, on public roads on the Transchaco International Route. In the diligence, vehicles and fuels (naphtha and diesel) were seized. The estimated total loss of alleged smuggling was G. 280 million.

After the checks were arrested Felipe Lopez Mendoza, Marcos Cristóbal Galeano Silvero and Ivan Javier Lopez Lopez. The suspects were sent to the 4th Villa Hayes police station, at the disposal of the prosecutor’s office.

Regarding the seized vehicles, the interveners indicated the confiscation of a white Toyota Noah, with license plate No. HDU997; a TOYOTA COROLLA bordo color, plate Nº BBI959; and a white REXTON van, plate number BOT991. The estimated loss for alleged vehicle smuggling is G. 250 million

On the other hand, the seized fuels were 2,900 liters. The estimated loss due to fuel smuggling (fuel) is G. 35 million. By tax provision, everything seized remained in the GICAL deposit for safekeeping.

