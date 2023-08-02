SEIZE TRUCK TRANSPORTING MORE THAN 1,300 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (writing) The procedure was carried out in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este. The driver was detained.

Commissioner Lorenzo Vargas, head of the Regional Office – Alto Paraná of ​​the Anti-Narcotics Department, reported that yesterday his staff intercepted a triple-axle truck with Paraguayan plate, which was transporting a shipment of marijuana.

The procedure was carried out in the downtown area of ​​Ciudad del Este. After the large vehicle was seized, it was moved to the base of the Regional Office located in the city of Presidente Franco.

At the scene, the truck was verified and the load of 1,300 kilos of pressed marijuana was found, which was in a double bottom.

The driver, Ever Francisco Almada, a Paraguayan national, was detained after the procedure. He limited himself to saying that he only had to transport the cargo to the city of Foz de Iguazú, however, he did not provide information about the person who hired him for the job.

The shipment is being verified by Anti-Narcotics agents of the National Police. The packages even had numbers and a seal, identifiable from the drug trafficker.

