Seized water system in a tourist village in the Crotone area – Calabria

Undrinkable water, structure administrators reported

(ANSA) – CROTONE, JULY 04 – The carabinieri of the Lieutenancy of Isola Capo Rizzuto have seized the water distribution system of a tourist village in the town near Crotone. The provision was carried out at the disposal of the investigating judge of the Crotone court at the request of the prosecutor.



The investigations had already begun last year when guests of the accommodation facility, located in a locality in the municipality of Isola di Capo Rizzuto, complained of feeling unwell after using the water supplied by the plant. Sampling and checks were carried out, with the support of the personnel of the Hygiene, Food and Nutrition Service of the Crotone Provincial Health Authority, who verified that the water was non-potable, leading to the issue of a first Asp ordinance with the declaration of the unsuitability of the water for potable and domestic use.



In the same circumstance a complaint was made for non-compliance with the authority’s provisions against the village administrators, who continued to have the water used despite the prescriptions. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

