Seizing the Opportunities of the Greater Bay Area: Promoting High-Quality Development in Jiangmen

The Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee in Jiangmen recently held a study meeting to discuss and implement the important speeches and instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting was attended by several key officials including Chen Anming, Wu Xiaohui, Zhang Yuanxing, and Yi Zhongqiang.

During the meeting, Chen Anming highlighted the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches, which provided important guidelines for the high-standard and high-quality construction of Xiong’an New Area. Chen emphasized the need for all departments to study and implement these guidelines, with a focus on promoting high-quality development in Jiangmen.

Chen Anming specifically emphasized the importance of implementing the “science and technology leading” project and forging regional strategic scientific and technological strength. This includes identifying advantageous fields and main directions for basic research, promoting basic research and technological innovation, and strengthening the construction of major scientific and technological innovation platforms.

In addition, Chen Anming stressed the need to implement the “industrial revitalization” project, aiming to anchor Jiangmen into the ranks of “trillion-dollar industrial cities.” This involves the development of strategic industrial clusters in fields such as energy, electronic information, and equipment manufacturing, as well as the development of characteristic industries like silicon energy, new energy power batteries, and intelligent equipment. The focus also includes digital and intelligent transformation and improving the quality of traditional industry development.

Furthermore, Chen Anming discussed the importance of implementing the “Park Reconstruction” project to contribute to the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry in the Greater Bay Area. This includes leveraging the role of Jiangmen’s industrial agglomeration area as a headquarters, promoting the development of pioneering start-up areas, and focusing on strengthening the industrial chain.

City leaders Ling Chuanmao and Wang Jun also shared their learning experiences during the meeting. Attendees included the main responsible comrades of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court and the Municipal Procuratorate, the learning secretary of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee, and other relevant municipal units.

Overall, the study meeting served as an opportunity for the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee to deepen their understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions and plan for the high-quality development of Jiangmen. The meeting emphasized the importance of science and technology, industrial revitalization, and park reconstruction in achieving these goals.

