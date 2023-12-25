SEK operation in Unterensingen: Holed up in apartment and threatened police officers – man jumps from balcony

The SEK responded to the operation in Unterensingen. Photo: 7aktuell.de/ 7aktuell/7aktuell.de | 7current

On Christmas Eve, a man vandalizes a car and then barricades himself in his apartment. Since there is evidence that the man is armed with a machete, the SEK arrives.

A 58-year-old man from Unterensingen (Esslingen district) triggered a major police operation on Christmas Eve after he was said to have vandalized a car and then barricaded himself in his house. While escaping from the police, he finally jumped from a balcony and was injured.

As the police report, the 58-year-old first deliberately damaged a parked car and then retreated to his apartment. The police arrived with a large contingent and wanted to get the man out of his apartment. But all attempts to verbally persuade the man to do so failed. Instead, the man, who was apparently in an exceptional psychological situation, is said to have barricaded himself in the house and threatened the emergency services.

Because there were indications that the 58-year-old was armed with a machete, alerted special forces from the police headquarters entered the 58-year-old’s apartment at around 8 p.m. Before they could overpower the man, according to police, he climbed over a balcony railing on the first floor and dropped down. Emergency services positioned there were able to take the 58-year-old into custody without resistance. The man sustained injuries during the jump and had to be taken to hospital. The emergency services seized a machete. The 58-year-old is now being investigated for, among other things, damage to property and threats.