▲’Moa Town Management Plan (draft) for the area of ​​817, Siheung 4-dong, Geumcheon-gu’ (data provided by Seoul City)

An old low-rise residential area near Hoam Mountain in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul was designated as the first Moa Town this year.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government held the 3rd small-scale housing authorization subcommittee on the 9th, the previous day, and announced on the 10th that the ‘Moa Town Management Plan (draft) in the area of ​​817 Siheung 4-dong, Geumcheon-gu’ passed the integrated review.

With this Moa Town designation, 673 Moa houses and more than 150 public parking lots will be built by 2026. The narrow road with a width of 6m widens to 8~10m.

This area is connected to Doksan-ro (20m) and Hoamsan Mountain, so it has the advantage of good transportation access and natural scenery, but the difference in height of the site is up to 15m. Old multi-family and multi-family houses are concentrated, so the residential conditions need to be improved due to narrow roads and illegal parking.

As the Moa Town management plan (draft) was passed, low-rise buildings were placed around Mt. Hoam to secure the landscape. Along Doksan-ro, road-type street revitalization facilities and high-rise buildings will be built, and various designs of Moa houses that match the regional characteristics and landscape will be built.

Han Byeong-yong, head of the Housing Policy Office of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said, “This year, we plan to support and promote the Moa Town and Moa Housing projects to improve poor low-rise residential areas and provide smooth housing supply.” We will continue to communicate with you,” he said.