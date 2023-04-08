Mission accomplished. La Selecta playera, a beneficiary of the INDES Effort and Glory program, today beat Costa Rica 4-2 on penalties in the semifinals phase and celebrated the qualification to the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023.

In addition to the ticket to their second World Beach Games, the Salvadoran men’s beach team also won their pass to the final of the qualifier in which they will face the United States this Saturday to define the champion of the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023- Qualifier El Salvador .

The blue beach played the qualification to the final and the ticket to Bali in a single game, since due to its position in the world ranking it advanced directly to the semifinals. But the locals solved with the usual claw and the drama of the penalties.

For El Salvador, Frank Velásquez, Óscar Cruz, Darwin Ramírez and Melvin Quinteros scored; while for Costa Rica only Christian Prado and Ratchith Gómez made their shot effective. They could not beat Erick Nájera, the Tico captain, Greivin Pacheco, and Jonaiker Gamboa.

The semifinal against Costa Rica was a match of high intensity and many emotions from start to finish.

A shot from Elmer Robles that shook the post and a long-distance shot from goalkeeper Eliodoro Portillo were the first warnings from the Cuscatleco team, which was surprised by the Ticos with the score by Deyber Villegas, after he found a ball in the area and the It will send it to the bottom with a soft touch, far from Eliodoro’s reach.

Costa Rica managed to maintain the minimal advantage during the first episode, but the blues reacted in the second period with a goal from Heber Ramos, who beat goalkeeper Jeaustin Medina with a powerful shot in a great individual maneuver.

The chances for the Costa Rican team diminished, but each counterattack was lethal. Under this formula, he found the second goal, which Estiven Espinoza signed with a low shot that slipped past Erick Nájera, who had replaced Portillo.

La Selecta playera again leveled the scoreboard with Jason Urbina’s goal from a free kick and a minute later, Erick Nájera turned the score around with a great goal from his area to make it 3-2.

The Costa Ricans were not intimidated by the crowd’s uproar or the good performance of the Selecta and created opportunities for their third goal.

Urbina had to sentence the duel with a penalty that he sent aside with eight more minutes to play.

El Salvador once again had another clear scoring opportunity with 5:40 minutes to go with a free kick that Frank Velásquez managed and Heber Ramos converted with a solid shot to make it 4-2.

Nájera was also the protagonist in the final stretch of the game with a spectacular save, but a couple of actions later Christian Prado shot the national goalkeeper and put the Ticos within an equalizer shot. It was the captain of “la Sele”, Greivin Pacheco, who was in charge of scoring the 4-4 tie.

Jonathan Sánchez moved the board again and put the Ticos ahead, who made it clear that they wanted to be in the final of the qualifier and in Bali.

With 1:41 minutes remaining in the game, Andrés Osorio extended the game to extra time by scoring a penalty for the 5-5.

For Rudis Gallo’s pupils it will be the second participation in the World Beach Games, after their participation in Qatar 2019. The next edition will be held in Bali, Indonesia, and will take place from August 5 to 12, 2023.

In another result, the Bahamas beat Belize 7-3 in the first game of the day on Friday at the Estadio Nacional Costa del Sol.

A double from Wood Julmis and his goalkeeper Michael Butler was key to boosting the Bahamians’ first victory in the qualifier.

In the case of Julmis, he got both of his goals from penalties, while Butler defeated his colleague, Jahyn Mckenzie, with two powerful shots from his area.

Subsequently, the Bahamians managed three more touchdowns through Jean Francois, Gavin Christie and Daron Beneby.

In the final stretch of the game, the Belizean Kenen Castillo gave his team a breather with a double and closed the game with a 2-7 defeat.