The Selecta men’s shirt lost 2-4 against the United States and was unable to close its participation with the title of champion of the ANOC World Beach Games Bali 2023 – Qualifier El Salvador, this time, touched the runner-up trophy.

The fans recognized the effort and dedication of the blue team with applause at the end of the game that lowered the curtain on the qualifier in which El Salvador and the United States shared the tickets to the Bali 2023 World Beach Games and the champion trophies.

The United States thus prevented El Salvador from being champion in both branches of the qualifier organized by the National Sports Institute of El Salvador (INDES) and Beach Soccer Worldwide.

As expected, the final was an intense match in which the blue player showed her usual grit but this time she lacked forcefulness.

La Selecta had to row against the current after goals by Nicolás Perea and Alessandro Canale for a cold 2-0. But before closing the first episode, Heber Ramos scored a great goal with a powerful shot from midfield to make it 1-2.

The North American team took advantage of the kick from the hands of their goalkeeper, Christopher Toth, and under that formula they got two goals traced: a pass to the left, a headed cross and Canale only managed to push into the net for an unexpected 4-1.

Frank Velásquez invented a great individual maneuver on the right, he took two marks and goalkeeper Toth but the American relief arrived well to cover the shot by the player from Barra de Santiago.

Earlier, Melvin Quinteros had a free kick that was saved by the Costa Rican goalkeeper who in the end was not only the figure of the United States but also the Best Goalkeeper in the qualifying round.

For the last set, Rudis Gallo and his pupils came out with greater momentum, creating the chances of which he only made one and it was a free kick from Ramos to complete his double of the night.

Another free kick from Exon Perdomo opened up the possibility of getting one goal away from the tie, but Toth showed confidence and the score did not change.

This title was denied to the team led by Rudis Gallo in 2019 when they lost the final against Mexico 5-4.

The blue had good expectations after beating the American team in a regional competition after beating them 6-4 in the Premundial final that was held in Costa Rica on May 23, 2021.