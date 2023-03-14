The coach of the Colombia senior team, Néstor Lorenzo, has already given the official list of those called up for the friendlies on March 24 and 28.

Apparently, the Argentine strategist maintains the ‘base’ of the tricolor, because during his leadership James and Falcao have never been absent and for this call he is no exception.

This is the full list:

Alexis Perez, Giresunspor (TUR)

Alvaro Montero, Millionaires FC (COL)

Camilo Vargas, Atlas FC (MEX)

Carlos Cuesta, KRC Genk (BEL)

Daniel Munoz, KRC Genk (BEL)

Dávinson Sánchez, Tottenham Hotspur (ING)

Deiver Machado, RC Lens (FRA)

Devis Vasquez, AC Milan (ITA)

Diego Valoyes, CA Workshops (ARG)

Dylan Borrero, New England Revolution (USA)

Falcao Garcia, Rayo Vallecano (ESP)

James Rodríguez, Olympiakos FC (GRE)

Jefferson Lerma, AFC Bournemouth (ING)

Jhon Arias, Fluminense (BRA)

Jhon Jáder Durán, Aston Villa (ENG)

Jhon Lucumí, Bologna FC (ITA)

Juan David Mosquera, Portland Timbers (USA)

Juan Fernando Quintero, Junior FC (COL)

Johan Carbonero, Racing Club (ARG)

Johan Mojica, Villarreal CF (ESP)

Jorge Carrascal, CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Kevin Castaño, Golden Eagles (COL)

Matheus Uribe, FC Porto (POR)

Nelson Palacio, National Athletic (COL)

Rafael Santos Borre, Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

One of the clear novelties for these two FIFA dates is the call of the youth goalkeeper Devis Vásquez who recently signed with AC Milan and has not had many appearances with the rossonero team.