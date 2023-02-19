Home News Selenium-enriched foods could be used against Alzheimer’s disease
Selenium-enriched foods could be used against Alzheimer’s disease

Chinese researchers recently presented evidence for treating Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with selenium-enriched foods and ingredients, according to the Institute of Microbiology of the Guangdong Academy of Sciences.

The new study indicates that selenium-enriched ingredients can inhibit inflammation and oxidative stress, showing the potential for a new dietary strategy for AD patients.

Also known as Alzheimer’s disease, AD is a neurological disease characterized by memory loss and decreased learning ability, which can affect an individual’s ability to perform daily activities and worsen their quality of life.

Interest in selenium-enriched ingredients in the study of AD has been growing in recent years.

A joint study team with researchers from the Guangdong Academy of Sciences Institute of Microbiology and other institutions proposed the possible intervention mechanism of selenium-enriched ingredients to lessen the effects of AD.

Selenium-enriched ingredients are ubiquitous in many plants and microorganisms, including brassica vegetables, yeast, and fungi.

The study also showed that enzymatic hydrolysis and physical processing, such as heat, high-pressure, and microwave treatment, are the main techniques for modifying the properties of dietary selenium.

The results of the study were published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. (Information Agency Xinhua).

